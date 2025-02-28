Crude Oil Rebounds Amid Apparent Short-Covering Rally, but Will Bulls Return?

The cancelation of Chevron's Venezuela license sparked a 2% rally for crude oil. Futures positioning hints at short-covering, leaving the question as to if bulls will return to support a true rally.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:54 AM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

View related analysis: WTI crude oil is down, but not out

 

On February 5th I wrote that I was seeking evidence of a swing low while prices held above $70. It worked a few times, with bulls stepping in to save face just above $70.1, although gains were limited overall. Perhaps more importantly, that key level has since broken to the downside this week and even saw prices dip below $69. But with a strong rebound on Thursday and daily close above $70 (just), bulls are trying their hand at the table once more.

 

The bounce can be tied back to President Trump’s decision to cancel Chevron’s Venezuela license, sparking a 2% rally on crude oil on supply concerns. Venezuela’s output via Chevron accounted for 13% of US imports by US Gulf Coast refineries in 2024, so this is no small decision. Although there are murmurs that the move could trigger negotiations of a new agreement between Chevron and state company PDVSA. And that could explain why Chevron’s stock price rose 1% by Thursday’s close.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

 

WTI crude oil technical analysis

While the $70 handle momentarily gave way, it is interest to see that Wednesday’s low arrived almost perfectly at a 61.8% Fibonacci level of the September low to January high, and the high-volume node (HVN) at 68.34. The fact that Thursday was crude oil’s best day since mid-January adds further weight to the argument demand resides above $68.

 

A bullish divergence has been forming on the daily RSI (2), although the RSI (14) is trending lower with prices. To me this suggests that we may be on for a corrective bounce, but the risk for further lows remains in place further out. Market positioning (below) also suggests that this could simply be a short-covering bounce, as opposed to the early stages of a rally.

20250228wti

 

  • Given the 200-day SMA just above Thursday’s high, my bias is to seek dips within Thursday’s range.
  • The near-term bias remains bullish while prices hold above $68.30
  • Upside targets remains conservative, around the $72 handle and swing highs ~$73
  • Further out, I’ll then be on the lookout for evidence of a swing high and for prices to break to a new cycle low, unless we see a pickup of bullish bets on the futures market

 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

 

WTI crude oil futures (CL) positioning – COT report

It is a bit of a mixed picture form market positioning. While prices have been falling over the past five weeks, so has overall exposure from large speculators and managed funds. This shows a weak move from bears overall. The fact that bearish momentum has slowed and indecision candles have also formed back this up.

 

Yet at the same time, shorts have increase over the last few weeks while longs were closed. I therefore suspect the rally we saw on Thursday was mostly one of short covering, but before we get ahead of ourselves and declare it as a bullish rally we need to see bullish volumes rise. Until then, I will assume my bias for a bounce as to have limited upside, but can always upwardly revise my bullish targets if the game changes.

20250228cotWTI

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas WTI Crude Oil Trade War

Latest market news

View more
USD/CNH: Testing 7.3000 as Yuan Faces Fresh Tariff Headwinds
Today 01:51 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Teeters Following Another Tariff Tantrum
Yesterday 11:37 PM
USD Soars, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, slide on ‘Pricey’ GDP Figures Ahead of PCE
Yesterday 10:20 PM
USD/JPY Defense at Four-Month-Low, Bounces Back to 150.00
Yesterday 07:41 PM
AUD/USD Negates Ascending Channel amid Five-Day Selloff
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Gold Snaps, XAU/USD Working First Red Week of 2025
Yesterday 05:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

china_05
USD/CNH: Testing 7.3000 as Yuan Faces Fresh Tariff Headwinds
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:51 AM
    Crude Oil Rebounds Amid Apparent Short-Covering Rally, but Will Bulls Return?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 12:54 AM
      USD_GBP_EUR
      USD Soars, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, slide on ‘Pricey’ GDP Figures Ahead of PCE
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:20 PM
        USD_candlestick
        AUD/USD, USD/CAD Retrace for Fourth Day Despite Tariff Delay Hopes
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 26, 2025 10:23 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.