Crude oil prices finely balanced

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 5, 2018 8:24 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Oil prices managed to recover from sharp losses yesterday, but still remain in the red on the week. At the start of today’s session, prices were a little weaker as speculators made a more sober assessment of yesterday’s oil report. At first sight, the EIA’s weekly crude stocks data appeared bullish. After all, the headline drawdown in US oil inventories of 4.6 million barrels was much better than 1.4 million expected. What’s more, stocks of gasoline also fell while crude oil processing rose more robustly than expected. However, stocks of crude oil at Cushing rose by a sharp 3.7 million barrels. On top of this, distillate stocks rose, as too did US oil production. However, the market chose to focus on the good aspects of the oil report and price responded positively as a result. Market participants probably chose to ignore the latest rise in US oil production because of the fact that OPEC’s own production appears to be falling at the same time. According to a Reuters survey, OPEC’s production fell by 90,000 barrels per day in March compared to the previous month. This is unlikely to last – we expect the OPEC to ramp up its output back towards its agreed production levels. Overall, the oil market remains amply supplied and we don’t expect prices to move up in a meaningful way over the course of the year. We think that the upside is limited and that the risks are skewed to the downside.

However, for the time being, the technical outlook remains modestly bullish and prices may continue pushing higher a little further before we potentially see the top. In fact, WTI formed a long-legged doji candle on its daily chart yesterday. This pattern is typically bullish when it occurs after a pullback. This particular one has actually happened at support between $62.20 and $62.55, and above the 50-day moving average at $62.78. So far however there hasn’t been any follow-through on the upside as resistance between $63.75 and $64.20 has held firm. If and when this resistance range breaks only then may we see some follow-up technical buying pressure. If this bullish scenario plays out, then we wouldn’t be surprised if WTI were to climb back towards the top of its range and this year’s earlier high at $66.60/5 area over the coming days.

However, if the abovementioned doji candle turns out to be a false signal and price breaks below it in the coming days then this would be a bearish development. In this potential scenario, WTI will most likely head below the recent range low at $60. And if there is acceptance below $60 then who knows how much further it may drop.

But that is the alternative scenario; our base case is that it will push higher given the formation of the bullish-looking candle yesterday. In any case, conservative traders may wish to wait for price to make up its mind before deciding on the direction. And given the recent choppy price action, traders may wish to remain nimble and trade from one level to the next, rather than looking for swing/position setups.


Related tags: Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
Oil at new highs, Nasdaq and Banks down again
Today 07:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI hits new 2023 high
Today 03:57 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Regains 143.00 Ahead of US CPI
Today 01:58 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 9, 2023
Today 12:10 PM
DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Stocks rise as Italy leads relief rally
Today 11:30 AM
Novo Nordisk Q2 earnings preview: Where next for NVO stock?
Today 07:42 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      Crude oil outlook: Brent jumps on Saudi, Russia voluntary cuts
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 3, 2023 12:08 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 30, 2023 03:27 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.