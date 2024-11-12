Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading sub-$65

Highlighting demand concerns, the OPEC has today cut its oil demand growth forecast again. This is the fourth month in a row that it has done so. Weak oil demand in China, the world’s largest oil consumer, remains the primary driver of falling prices.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 12, 2024 5:21 PM
Crude_oil_USD
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Crude oil prices were coming off their earlier highs, threatening to drop for the third consecutive day. Even before today’s selling of European indices, we had seen oil prices struggle near their recent lows. So, the selling is not solely because of risk aversion hitting other markets, even if the German DAX was down by over 300 points at the time of writing, owing to slumping German investor confidence amid political strife and threats of US tariffs on exports after Trump’s big win. Indeed, it looks like oil’s weakness has more to do with concerns about a weakening demand outlook and the potential for supply growth to accelerate in 2025. Against this backdrop, the crude oil outlook appears to be bearish in the near-term.

 

Supply concerns and reduced geopolitical risk premium

 

Not only are the OPEC expected to slowly bring back withheld supplies after repeated delays but drilling activity in the US could sharply increase as per Trump’s plans, which could translate into rising non-OPEC supplies in 2025 and beyond. What’s more, with Trump’s win, geopolitical risk premiums are being priced-out – as we have also seen with gold prices dropping. The rationale here is that Trump has promised to end the wars, and markets seem to have put their faith in him for being able to strike a peace deal in the Middle East and between Ukraine and Russia. Whether or not he will achieve these goals and how long it would take him remains to be seen. It looks like traders are selling oil now and will be asking questions later.

 

Demand concerns intensify for oil

 

Highlighting demand concerns, the OPEC has today cut its oil demand growth forecast again. This is the fourth month in a row that it has done so. Weak oil demand in China, the world’s largest oil consumer, remains the primary driver of falling prices. This has long been a concern and OPEC now envisages even lower demand growth from China. It has cut China’s demand growth outlook for oil from 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 450,000 bpd, while revising its 2024 growth forecast to 1.82 million bpd. This comes after China’s crude oil imports have fallen for the fifth consecutive month.

 

2025 recession fears cloud the crude oil outlook

 

Geopolitical risks are being priced out of markets, with traders betting on the resolution of global conflicts, reducing the odds of supply disruptions. However, oil markets are increasingly concerned about a potential 2025 recession. With recession odds on the rise according to Statista, a global downturn—especially with China’s weak demand and deflationary pressures—could heavily impact the crude oil outlook.

 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

Technical crude oil outlook: WTI key levels to watch

 

crude oil outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

Oil prices have fallen between 10 to 15 percent from their recent highs hit in October – just five weeks ago. While not at their lowest for this year yet, we are dangerously close to the May 2023 low of $63.60. So, what’s the technical crude oil outlook? Well, a potential breakdown below this level could be on the cards as signs of weakness in demand continue to emerge at a time when supplies could also increase. The lack of a significant recovery despite repeated bullish attempts suggests the downside pressure is building. The technical trigger for me would be a potential break below the $67.00-$68.00 support range, which was being test the time of writing. Resistance comes in between $69.30 to $70.00. The invalidation level for this bearish-looking technical setup is at $72.50, a pivotal level in recent weeks.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Crude Oil US Crude Oil WTI Energy Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.