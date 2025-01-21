Crude oil outlook: WTI bounces off lows but selling could resume

With China’s improving economic conditions, demand concerns have reduced and in the short-term there is little risk of an oil glut forming, but the slightly longer term outlook is a bit murky with the potential for another supply war to emerge between US shale and OPEC+ producers.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:03 PM
Oil_rig
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

WTI crude oil managed to bounce $1 off its earlier lows to trade around $76.00 after earlier dipping to $75.00 support level. That dip was bought, supported in part by ongoing risk-rally with equity indices also still maintaining their bullish structure. With China’s improving economic conditions, demand concerns have reduced and in the short-term there is little risk of an oil glut forming, but the slightly longer term outlook is a bit murky with the potential for another supply war to emerge between US shale and OPEC+ producers.

 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

Longer term crude oil outlook bleak amid potential for US supply surge

 

"We will drill, baby, drill" is what Trump promised yesterday, and this had an immediate influence on oil prices. Trump emphasized a push for increased domestic oil production, aiming to lower global energy prices by boosting supply. Let’s see if he will be able to achieve this goal. The lack of a more meaningful drop can be explained away by the fact this was something he had already announced. Still, regardless of what prices do in the short-term, the long-term outlook is bearish: The expected increase in US shale production, combined with the OPEC potentially returning withheld supplies, means the upside should be capped. Demand growth may not keep up with the potential increase in global supplies.

 

Crude oil outlook: WTI technical levels to watch

 

WTI has been trending downward over the past few days, breaking a few key support levels that have now turned into resistance, such as the area around the $77.00 mark.

 

crude oil outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

Earlier, prices dipped to test the first significant support zone near $75.00, which triggered a bounce. Here, a short-term bullish trend line and prior resistance met the psychologically important level. A technical bounce made total sense.

 

At the time of writing, WTI was testing the broken support zone in the $76.40 to $77.15 range. The question is: will sellers re-enter the market at this level or await a deeper retracement?

 

With Trump's bearish oil policies at the forefront, this could reignite selling pressure again. Tactically, our crude oil outlook will turn bearish in the event WTI breaks and closes below the $75.00 handle today.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Crude Oil US Crude Oil WTI Energy

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Spikes to Fresh Monthly High as Trump Prepares Canada Tariff
Today 04:05 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises modestly as the market asses Trump's trade outlook
Today 02:25 PM
Japanese yen forecast: USD/JPY and CAD/JPY in focus ahead of BoJ
Today 01:00 PM
EURUSD, Gold Forecast: EURUSD Holds Above Parity, Gold Tests $2730 Resistance
Today 10:09 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:39 AM
USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
Today 02:45 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US_flag_G_Washington
USD/CAD Spikes to Fresh Monthly High as Trump Prepares Canada Tariff
By:
David Song
Today 04:05 PM
    Currency prices
    Japanese yen forecast: USD/JPY and CAD/JPY in focus ahead of BoJ
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 01:00 PM
      US_flag_G_Washington
      USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 02:45 AM
        united_states_02
        AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Hang Seng Futures: Sustainable Breakout or Bull Trap?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 10:28 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.