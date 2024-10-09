Crude Oil Outlook Upside Potential in Question

Crude Oil Outlook: The recent rebound in crude oil prices has been driven by supply disruption fears and hopes of Chinese stimulus, but the sustainability of October’s highs remains uncertain.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 9, 2024 9:50 AM
Oil_rig
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events:

  • Chinese Stimulus Skepticism
  • IEA Short Term Energy Outlook
  • Crude Oil Inventories
  • Middle East Conflicts
  • Technical Analysis UKOIL & USOIL

Chinese Stimulus Measures

After an extended holiday, Chinese stimulus measures sparked a market rally, supporting oil prices amid concerns over Middle Eastern oil supply risks. However, sustained improvement in the Chinese economy is awaited to validate this rally, as the country continues to face deflationary pressures, and the US economy and Dollar maintain robust grounds.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

IEA Short Term Energy Outlook

The IEA’s October energy outlook presented a pessimistic forecast for oil prices, lowering the 2025 projection by $7 per barrel to an average of $78. This adjustment aligns with the broader decline in oil demand projections. However, the report also highlighted the upside risk posed by Middle East tensions, which is keeping oil prices in a consolidating range as markets await the outcome of the US elections and the upcoming December 1 OPEC meeting.

Technical Analysis UKOIL and USOIL

Crude Oil Outlook: UKOIL – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Outlook: UKOIL_2024-10-09_12-21-22

Source: Tradingview

The recent rebound in UKOIL aligned with the trendline (resistance) connecting the lows of December 2023 and June 2024 at the 81.15 high. This rise is supported by fears over Middle Eastern conflicts and hopes for Chinese economic recovery, but the long-term sustainability remains in question.

Technically, as long as prices remain below the $81 barrier, a neutral to bearish outlook persists. The latest bearish engulfing candlestick and the overbought RSI suggest potential retests of $71 and $68 before confirming a move towards $60.

On the upside, if the Chinese economy improves, Middle Eastern risks decline, and prices close above $81, a bullish scenario can be re-enforced towards $83.80 and $88.

Crude Oil Outlook: USOIL – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Outlook USOIL_2024-10-09_12-37-49

Source: Tradingview

In contrast to UKOIL, USOIL penetrated its year-long consolidation from below, reaching a high of $78.30. However, like UKOIL, the sustainability of this rise is questionable, as it is driven by supply concerns and stimulus hopes rather than solid economic fundamentals.

USOIL remains biased towards a neutral to bearish outlook below the consolidation, with support levels $70, $65, and $60 in sight. The 3-day RSI continues to respect the resistance line from declining highs between April and July 2024.

On the upside, the $65 support has proven to be a key level for bullish runs since 2021. A close above $80 is necessary to confirm a more sustainable uptrend, with potential to revisit the 2024 highs between $84 and $87.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Crude Oil Energy Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil_rig
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 11:06 AM
    Energy
    AUD/USD, crude oil: China stimulus disappointment, Iranian headlines deliver downdraft
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 14, 2024 09:51 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Report, IEA Report, and Supply Concerns
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      October 13, 2024 12:59 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude Oil Outlook Upside Potential in Question
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        October 9, 2024 08:50 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.