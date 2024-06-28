Crude Oil Outlook: Monthly Close Ahead of FOMC Minutes Week

Crude Oil Outlook: Crude oil breaks above its 7-day consolidation, and key 82 level ahead of monthly close.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 12:02 PM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Crude Oil broke above its 7-day consolidation
  • Crude Oil broke above its key 82 level ahead of the PCE result
  • The monthly close is in sight ahead of FOMC Minutes Week

Crude oil's indecisive consolidation has finally taken an upturn, moving towards the upper end of its larger consolidation just before the monthly close.

What’s Leading Volatility in the Week Ahead?

Besides the insights from Fed Chair Powell on Tuesday along with the FOMC minutes on Wednesday, key U.S economic data are due to be released. The leading economic indicator, the ISM Manufacturing PMI, along with the leading employment indicator, the non-farm payrolls, meet again in the same week.

Despite negative crude oil inventory results and a strong U.S. Dollar Index, bullish demand anticipations remain strong on crude oil charts. The anticipation of easing monetary policies, coupled with an expected increase in oil demand during the summer season, is dominating the trend.

Here is the updated short-term analysis on the Crude Oil chart:

Crude Oil Forecast:  USOIL – 4H Time Frame - Logarithmic Scale

Crude Oil Outlook: USOIL_2024-06-28_14-45-34

The recent upward break in crude oil is accompanied by a diverging and overstretched smoothed Relative Strength Indicator (RSI), allowing a short-term forecast for the current uptrend. With the price trend now hovering at the upper border of the expanding pattern, the updated scenarios are as follows:

Bullish Scenario:

  • If crude oil proceeds above the 83 psychological barrier, the next levels are still expected to be near the 84.50 – 85 price zone.
  • A close above 85 is needed to establish a further bullish forecast.

Bearish Scenario:

  • If crude oil breaks back below the key 80 level, it can pave the way to the expected support zone between 79.20 and 78.
  • A close below 79 is needed to establish a further bearish forecast.

The market is generally looking for more easing data to support its risk-on appetite and bullish anticipations.

Priced-in effects can be watched out for with released data meeting expectations. As market expectations guide trends, a turnaround can be anticipated if results align.

 

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Related tags: Oil PCE FOMC minutes Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
UK, French Elections, US Employment and PMIs: The Week Ahead
Today 05:46 AM
Shifting focus to US growth? AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD setups before PCE
Yesterday 11:48 PM
USD/JPY toys with fresh 38-year high ahead of PCE, Trump, Biden in focus
Yesterday 10:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast SPX is flat after a mixed data drop, MU disappoints
Yesterday 01:36 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: AMZN, GOOG, NVDA and TSLA in focus
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Gold and silver forecast: XAGUSD tests key support as bulls eye recovery
Yesterday 12:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil rig in the sea
Crude Oil Forecast: Inventory Increase vs PCE Data
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 11:03 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Forecast: Analysis Update
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    June 26, 2024 08:57 AM
      Oil extraction
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 25, 2024 08:48 AM
        US_flag_NYC
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Friday's inflation data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 24, 2024 01:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.