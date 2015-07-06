crude oil further extends breakdown below previous range 806922015

Crude oil (daily chart shown below) has further extended its recent breakdown below the previous trading range that had been in place throughout May and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 6, 2015 6:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude oil (daily chart shown below) has further extended its recent breakdown below the previous trading range that had been in place throughout May and June. In the process, the price of US crude oil has hit a new 11-week low.

This breakdown has been due to several factors relating both to persistent oversupply as well as fears of a potential decrease in demand for crude oil. Most recently, factors compounding oil’s slide include: last week’s US Energy Information Administration (EIA) report highlighting a surprise inventory increase of 2.4 million barrels; uncertainty regarding Greece’s financial future and potential for an exit from the euro; turmoil and volatility in the Chinese equity markets; and the threat of Iran further flooding the oil market if a nuclear deal that lifts sanctions is reached. Adding even further to these factors is the strong US dollar, which places pressure on prices of commodities like crude oil.

US Crude Oil Daily Chart

 

US oil, which represents the West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude, had been trading in a relatively tight range bordered by $62 resistance to the upside and $57 support to the downside. This range consolidation occurred below a long-term downtrend line extending back to the highs around $107 back in June of last year.

The $57 trading range support level was broken down last week, on the first day of July, which coincided with the release of the EIA report. Subsequent trading days have seen a follow-through on this breakdown, and with fundamental conditions continuing to place excessive pressure on oil prices, it is difficult to foresee much of a respite in the decline for the near future.

Trading on Monday saw a further breakdown below $55 to dip slightly below the key $54 support level, hitting a new low. If crude oil continues to trade below $55, downside momentum on the current breakdown could push prices down further towards the $50 psychological support level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.