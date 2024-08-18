Crude Oil Forecast: Week Ahead

Crude Oil Forecast: Oil market volatility is expected next week with Powell’s economic outlook and crude oil inventory updates.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 18, 2024 2:00 PM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events for the Week Ahead

  • Chinese Foreign Direct Investment (Monday)
  • Chinese Loan Prime Rate (Tuesday)
  • FOMC member Bostic Speech (Tuesday)
  • Crude Oil Inventories (Wednesday)
  • FOMC Minutes (Wednesday)
  • Jackson Hole Symposium (Thursday – Friday)

Chinese Economic Data

China’s economic outlook remains under pressure, with foreign direct investment and new Chinese loans hitting 15-year lows. Next week’s reports could either reinforce or counteract the current bearish momentum. Policies in the aim of boosting the Chinese economy are in the headlines, and rate cuts are one of them. The next prime rate will be watched for any surprising decisions, given the outlook on the Chinese economy is dampening the overall outlook on crude oil demand.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q2 2024

Jackson Hole Symposium

The Jackson Hole Symposium, running from Thursday to Saturday, will provide a global economic outlook that could offer insights into future oil demand beyond the influence of China’s economy. Powell’s speech on Friday is expected to be a key event, potentially triggering significant market volatility depending on his economic perspective.

Technical Outlook

Crude Oil Forecast: USOIL – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Forecast: USOIL_2024-08-16_17-30-21

Source: Trading view

Oil continues its bearish reversal, retesting the lower boundary of its consolidation at the critical support level of 74.60. Should oil close below this consolidation zone again, the next support levels to watch are 73.20 and the 71.80-71.40, which could be potential reversal points before falling back into the 60’s price range.

On the upside, geopolitical factors remain a key catalyst for potential bullish spikes. The current demand for safe-haven assets, which is driving commodities like gold higher, could also provide upward momentum for oil prices. If oil manages to rebound above the 76 level, it may climb toward 77.80 and potentially retest the 80-barrier. In the longer term, a break above 80 could realign the trend with the upper boundary of the consolidation, with possible resistance levels at 81.50 and 83 within the consolidation range.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Commodities Energy Oil China FOMC minutes

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.