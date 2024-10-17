Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk

Crude Oil Forecast: Crude oil is currently hovering around the $70 mark, caught between bearish momentum driven by a declining demand outlook and supply disruption risks, particularly in the Middle East.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 17, 2024 12:06 PM
Oil_rig
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • Oil Supply Risks in Middle East
  • Crude Oil Inventories
  • Chinese (GDP Friday)
  • Technical Analysis

Since reaching a peak in 2022, oil prices have generally trended downward, with the primary trend respecting a bearish trajectory. Over the past year, prices have consolidated above the $60 zone, reflecting a bearish-to-neutral outlook. This outlook is further reinforced by growing market pessimism about global oil demand in the coming years.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

Declining energy prices have contributed to lower inflation rates globally, supporting central banks in reducing interest rates. However, in China, deflation poses a threat to economic growth. The latest CPI figures for China showed a drop to 0.4% year-over-year from 0.6% in August, while the Producer Price Index (PPI) deflation deepened from -0.8% to -1.8%.

This economic slowdown has led OPEC to revise its oil demand forecasts for 2025 downward. Before Chinese stimulus measures take full effect on the economy and possibly boost oil demand forecasts, Chinese GDP and industrial production data set to be released on Friday will either amplify or moderate the bearish trend.

Technical Analysis

Crude Oil Forecast: USOIL – 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Forecast: USOIL_2024-10-17_14-05-39

Source: Tradingview

Oil prices continue to trade below the $80 mark, with bearish dominance evident on the chart. The bearish engulfing pattern, combined with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounding from its neutral zone and resistance line, suggests that momentum remains in favor of further downside.

Additionally, the declining parallel channel parameters are being respected, reinforcing the bearish outlook. Various risks are influencing the oil market, including ongoing geopolitical tensions, potential shifts post-U.S. elections, OPEC's policies, the state of China’s economy, and inventory levels. These factors are keeping the primary forecast intact for now.

  • Short term Resistance: 71.80 – 74.80
  • Long term resistance: 77.40 - 80 - 83
  • Short term support: 67 – 64.80
  • Long term support: 60 - 58

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Crude Oil China Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.