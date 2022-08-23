Crude Oil continues bounce on OPEC comments

August 23, 2022 8:22 PM
Oil rig on an grey day

On Monday morning, China took another step towards helping its ailing economy by cutting the 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates. In addition, China announced that it is planning to spend $29 billion in special loans to troubled developers.  Fears are spreading of a collapsing housing market in China, in addition to the global recessionary fears due to increasing inflation.  Also, rumors were rampant that an Iran-US deal could finally be reached, which would allow additional supply to the oil markets, pushing prices lower.  As a result, WTI Crude Oil sold off Monday morning to a low of 86.26, testing the August 16th lows at 85.72. However, just a few hours after the $4 selloff, the new head of OPEC+ was on the wires saying that spare capacity scarcity is an ongoing issue for OPEC. In addition, he added that any additional output by Iran would be gradual.  As a result, price reversed its selloff and by the end of the day, WTI had reversed and took back all the losses on the day, closing 57 cents higher near 90.44!  Today, price continued to rise as some officials said they would back production cuts in case of a global recession.  WTI Crude Oil is currently near $94.00.

20220823 wti 60 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

What is OPEC?

WTI Crude Oil moved aggressively higher on December 2nd when price reached a low of 61.87. Three months later, the price of WTI was trading at a high of 129.42!  Price pulled back to the 50% retracement level from the December 2nd low to the March 7th high near 95.94 and bounced all the way back up to 123.66 on June 14th.  Since then price has been pulling back. On August 16th, WTI Crude Oil tested horizontal support and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level to 85.72 and held.  The price action from August 22nd was a hammer on the daily timeframe, indicating a possible reversal.  Today, price moved aggressively higher and is up over 3.5%.

20220823 wti daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, WTI Crude oil has recently broken above a descending wedge formation.  First resistance is at the highs of August 11th at 95.04.  Above there, price can move to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the highs of June 14th to the low of August 16th at 100.21, then horizontal resistance at 101.87.  However, if upcoming data causes recession fears to overtake fears of tightening supply, Crude Oil should move lower.  The first support level is at the highs of August 19th at 92.08, then the downward sloping trendline from the wedge near 90.30.  If price continues lower, the next support is at the low of August 16th at 85.72.

20220823 wti 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Comments from OPEC+ officials regarding possible supply cuts are currently outweighing fears of a recession. As a result, the price of WTI Crude Oil is moving higher.  Will it continue?  If price can hold the top of the descending wedge, it may have plenty of room to run on the upside!

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.