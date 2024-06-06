Crude Oil and Gold Outlook: Pre NFP Trends

Crude Oil and Gold Outlook: Contrarian investors seek opportunities

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 2:23 PM
Research
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Bulls are reloading long gold positions with each retest of the 2327 – 2315 levels
  • Bearish sentiment regarding U.S. economic activity has halted with the stronger-than-expected U.S. ISM Services PMI indicator
  • Crude oil inventories have increased, and oil is continuing its bullish rebound

The trend of bearish U.S. economic data came to a halt yesterday with the ISM Services PMI reaching 9-month high, exceeding expectations. This week's bearish economic data reflected concerns over the U.S. economy's demand potential, which weighed on commodity prices. The highest volatility of the week is expected with the release of non-farm payrolls on Friday.

Critical support levels were tested by commodities this week, including silver's lower end of the 29-price zone, gold's lower end of the 2300 price zone, and oil's lower end of its yearly trend, touching critical oversold indicator levels.

Crude Oil Outlook: USOIL – Daily Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

USOIL_2024-06-06_15-31-42

From a daily perspective and considering the smoothed relative strength indicator, oil rebounded from its oversold zone after hitting a weekly low at 72.50. The potential increase in supply over demand has been priced into the charts, and further disappointing growth metrics would be necessary to push oil prices lower. Support can be found near the 71 zone, while resistance levels are expected around 75.60 and 77.60.

Gold Outlook: 4H Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

XAUUSD_2024-06-06_16-15-01

Bulls are dominating bear trends near the lower end of the 2300 price zone. The 2315 support level has been retested twice, and any attempts for a lower breach have the potential to reverse near the 2300, 2290, and 2270 areas respectively. From a smoothed relative strength perspective, there is more upside potential, and a break above 2380 can boost uptrends back towards 2390, 2405, and 2430.

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Related tags: Crude Oil Gold Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX inches higher as jobless claims increase
Today 12:46 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:37 AM
AUD/USD and bullish price action above .6680 are incompatible right now
Today 06:42 AM
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY look ready to rip despite an anticipated ECB rate cut
Today 03:06 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi bulls and bears set to dual it out at key resistance level
Today 02:37 AM
ASX 200 looks set to benefit from Wall Street’s record highs: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:02 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil extraction
Crude oil reverses hard on improved demand outlook, delivering bullish technical signal
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:43 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil forecast: WTI holds key support after sharp sell-off
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 06:15 PM
      asia_04
      Crude oil, copper: Bullish China data offers relief for battered commodities
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 03:54 AM
        Research
        Crude Oil and Silver Analysis: Commodities Approach Critical Levels
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        June 4, 2024 01:12 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.