Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was slightly off its best levels but remained on track to close higher for the fourth consecutive week as of late Friday. In the week ahead, keep an eye on crude inventories and consumer inflation data from the US.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:00 AM
Oil_rig
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was slightly off its best levels but remained on track to close higher for the fourth consecutive week as of late Friday. This crude oil analysis highlights that the rally continued despite a mixed US jobs report US jobs report, which weakened the dollar and left investors uncertain about the health of the US consumer and oil demand. This comes after a large 12.2-million-barrel drawdown in US oil stocks we saw in mid-week. That helped to reduce demand concerns that had been highlighted by weakness in factory data in the US and Germany. In the week ahead, investors will want to keep an eye on inventories data to see whether the most recent drop was just an anomaly or whether more oil will be drawn from inventories. If we see more drawdowns, then this should further support the oil price recovery. In addition, we will have some key US data in the form of CPI and UoM Consumer Sentiment to look forward to.

 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in H2 2024

Crude oil analysis: technical factors and levels to watch

 

WTI has now reached a key resistance area circa $84.00. Here, a bearish trend line going back to September 2023 comes into play. A potential breakout could be on the cards, should the market become more confident next week about a tighter oil market in H2. A clean breakout above $84.00 could target the April high at $87.29 next. Support comes in at $82.61, which marks the previous week’s high, followed by May’s high at $80.63.

 

crude oil analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

Crude oil analysis: A word or two on US presidential race and oil prices

 

We all know Joe Biden was anti-oil, promising to end drilling on public lands and under his leadership in the first 18 months in office, the smallest amount of public land for drilling was leased since the early 1950s. Yet, production of oil hit a record, and outpaced the Trump administration in approving new drilling permits. So, his mixed-bag policies does worry some climate-centric voters, something which the next Democratic leader will want to address in their election campaign if Biden were to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. That may boost the party’s chances of winning the election as oil-supporter Trump is leading currently in the polls. So, the reaction of oil should be a positive one if the odds of another Democratic US president rises as a result of Biden dropping out.

 

Conclusion

 

In summary, WTI crude oil's performance remains robust despite mixed economic signals. Key technical levels and inventory data will be crucial in determining the short-term direction of oil prices. Additionally, the political landscape in the US, particularly the presidential race, could significantly influence future oil price movements. Investors should stay informed about these factors to navigate the volatile crude oil market effectively.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Crude Oil US Crude Oil WTI US Election Trade Ideas Energy

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
Yesterday 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
Yesterday 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
Yesterday 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
Yesterday 08:05 AM
Powell testimony, US CPI, RBNZ and French Election: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:23 AM
AUD/USD: Zoom out if in doubt for signals on directional risks
Yesterday 03:18 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Research
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 09:20 AM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    Crude Oil Update: Geo-political Risks vs FOMC Policies
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 2, 2024 08:27 AM
      Crude_oil_USD
      Convergence of key levels provides major test for crude oil bulls
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 17, 2024 10:52 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil forecast: WTI breaks out
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 17, 2024 03:57 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.