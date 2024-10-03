Crude Oil Analysis: Hedging for Upside Risk

Crude Oil Analysis: Since December 2021, the $64-$67 price range has been marked by high volatility and sharp rebounds. Escalating Middle East conflicts have raised fears of supply disruptions, leading to another rebound and prompting investors to hedge against potential upside risks.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 3, 2024 9:47 AM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • Risk of Middle East oil supply disruptions
  • OPEC JMMC meeting reflects no change in policies
  • US crude oil inventories hit 3-month highs
  • US ISM Services PMI
  • US Non-Farm Payrolls (Friday)

Middle East Supply Disruption Risks

With rising tensions in the Middle East involving over 6 countries, concerns over oil supply disruption risks have surged. As a result, oil call option volumes have spiked for October, according to CME data, as investors seek to hedge against upside risk.

US Economic Data

From a Western perspective, US economic data continues to support expectations for a 25-bps rate cut. The Non-Farm Payrolls report on Friday will be the final catalyst for the week's market direction, with oil expected to follow broader sentiment tied to rate cut expectations.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

OPEC Policies

After the production cut announced in early 2024, recent OPEC meetings have been marked by weak oil prices, postponing any policy shifts toward an output hike. The latest OPEC JMMC meeting on Wednesday reflected no changes, with the next meeting scheduled for December 1st, which is expected to bring heightened oil market volatility depending on market expectations.

Technical Outlook

Crude Oil Analysis: 3D Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Analysis: USOIL_2024-10-03_12-18-08

Source: Tradingview

Following concerns over OPEC policies, oil experienced a sharp drop from a high of $72.37 to a low of $66.30. However, escalating Middle East conflicts have driven oil prices back up to retest the $72.37 level, marking it as a key resistance before further gains toward $74 and $76. Since December 2021, oil prices have consistently rebounded from the $65-$68 support zone, with the current rebound aligning with historical patterns.

Despite the broader shift toward renewable energy and increased production supporting a longer-term bearish outlook for oil, recent price action, combined with the relative strength index (RSI) bouncing off December 2023 lows, and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, suggest a short-term neutral to bullish outlook. The $76 level will be key in confirming a stronger bullish move.

On the downside, the $60-$58 range remains the next critical support zone if oil closes firmly below the long-standing $65-$64 support.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Crude Oil US NFP Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil_rig
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 11:06 AM
    Energy
    AUD/USD, crude oil: China stimulus disappointment, Iranian headlines deliver downdraft
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 14, 2024 09:51 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Report, IEA Report, and Supply Concerns
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      October 13, 2024 12:59 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude Oil Outlook Upside Potential in Question
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        October 9, 2024 08:50 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.