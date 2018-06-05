Crude extends drop for fourth consecutive session

Crude oil prices have fallen again today, with both contracts extending their losses for the fourth consecutive session. At the time of writing, Brent was trading around $74.10, having been above $80.00 just a couple of weeks ago. WTI was trading around $64.50, more than $8 worse off compared to the high of almost $73 it hit on May 22.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 5, 2018 8:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude oil prices have fallen again today, with both contracts extending their losses for the fourth consecutive session. At the time of writing, Brent was trading around $74.10, having been above $80.00 just a couple of weeks ago. WTI was trading around $64.50, more than $8 worse off compared to the high of almost $73 it hit on May 22.

Oil prices have taken a dramatic fall over the past couple of weeks after Saudi Arabia – the de facto head of the OPEC – strongly hinted at the prospects of increased supplies from the OPEC and non-OPEC in the second half of the year.

Speculators have rushed to sell oil ahead of the OPEC’s next meeting on June 22 in Vienna. The market clearly believes that the cartel will ease crude production cuts at this meeting.

The OPEC and 10 non-OPEC producers, including Russia, had agreed to limit their output in a deal which was set to expire at the end of this year.

But due to the increased levels of geopolitical risks to supply of Iranian and the recent falls in Venezuelan oil production, the agreement could be revised so that some members, most notably Saudi and non-OPEC member Russia boost their output to make up for the short fall in order to avoid a potential supply shock.

But it is highly unlikely that the OPEC’s cooperation with the 10 non-OPEC producers will end at this meeting. They will ensure to keep supply tight enough to avoid another 2014-style slide. This should keep a floor under prices in the long-term, even if US supplies are continuing to rise. Meanwhile the US driving season is going to kick into a higher gear this month, which should help reduce gasoline stockpiles and keep prices supported.

Technical outlook

The recent sharp falls means WTI has finally broken its bullish trend line which had been in place since the start of September last year. This has more or less confirmed the prices have topped out for now, although long-term support levels still remain intact. Still, the path of least resistance remains to the downside for now.

WTI is now approaching an interesting technical area between $62.55 and $64.10. This range marks the point of origin of the breakout to this year’s highs, with the lower end of the range also being the 2015 high, once a major resistance level. So, there is a possibility we could see oil prices stage at least a short-term bounce here.

However, if the above support range eventually breaks down, then WTI could extend its falls towards the next potential support levels at $61.10 or even $60.00. The former corresponds with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, while the latter, as well as being a psychologically-important level, marks the 200-day moving average support.

The key long-term support level comes in around $55. A previous support and resistance meets the long-term bullish trend line here. But we are miles away from this level and WTI may never get to it before resuming its up trend.

Meanwhile in terms of resistance, the recently broken support and the back side of the broken medium term trend line comes in at $66.50. This is the first and perhaps most important line of defence for the bears. Above this, the 50-day average comes in around $67.70 which if broken could potentially lead to a recovery back towards $70 a barrel.


Related tags: Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.