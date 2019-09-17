Could EURUSD fall below post ECB low

Now that the dust has settled, I thought it might be the best time to share my thoughts and highlight key levels on this popular currency pair, ahead of the FOMC decision tomorrow.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2019 10:05 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A hawkish Fed could certainly help!

Today we are looking at in intraday chart of the EUR/USD, showing price action before and after the ECB’s meeting last week. Now that the dust has settled, I thought it might be the best time to share my thoughts and highlight key levels on this popular currency pair, ahead of the FOMC decision tomorrow.

So far today, the single currency has been on the front foot, thanks in part to good news from Germany. Here, the ZEW economic sentiment survey improved noticeably to -22.5 from -44.1, beating expectations of -38.0. However, I remain sceptical about the prospects of a sharp recovery in the euro. With the ECB restarting QE, I reckon the shared currency could fall further over the coming days.

Against the US dollar, though, a lot will depend on the outcome of tomorrow Fed decision. A 25-basis point hike is already baked in. So, anything more than a 0.25% cut ‘should’ send the EUR/USD higher, while if the Fed is less dovish than expected then the dollar could find support, undermining the EUR/USD exchange rate.

Source: eSignal and FOREX.com.

From a purely technical point of view, the fact that the euro has failed to old its own above 1.1055 is bearish because this was meant to be a support level created in the immediate aftermath of the ECB. With lots of stop orders now potentially resting below the “double bottom” low around 1.0925, I think rates could crash lower to probe liquidity there in the coming days.

Ahead of this level, the 1.0975ish area could provide a bit of support, so watch out for a potential reaction should we get there.

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD was hovering around 1.1025, a short-term pivotal level. If rates turn lower from here, then we may not see that re-test of that 1.1055 level.

The invalidation level is at around 1.1085 – a move beyond this level would indicate that I am reading price action wrong and in which case I will consider the bullish argument.


Related tags: Forex EUR

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.