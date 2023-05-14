Commitment of traders report (COT):

View the latest commitment of traders reports
How to trade with City Index
You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:
-
Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer
• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore
- Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
- Place the trade
Latest market news
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Yesterday 12:00 PM
April 19, 2024 01:23 PM
April 19, 2024 12:00 PM
April 19, 2024 06:01 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest COT articles
April 15, 2024 12:48 AM
April 8, 2024 03:35 AM
March 25, 2024 01:30 AM
March 17, 2024 11:57 PM