COT report – 20 Jan 2025

The commitment of traders (COT) report shows how large speculators are positioned across futures markets on the CME exchange.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:14 PM
Market positioning from the COT report – 14 January 2025:

  • Bears increased their gross-short exposure to GBP/USD futures by 20% (13.3k contracts)
  • Gross-long exposure to AUD/USD futures were reduced by -21% (-6.9k contracts)
  • Large speculators increased their net-long exposure to gold futures by 7% (20.8k contracts) and reduced shorts by -10% (-3.6k contracts)
  • Large speculators had a bearish view on indices last week, increasing gross-short exposure to Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures by ~10 – 14% and reducing longs
  • Asset managers flipped to net-short exposure to Dow Jones futures
  • Net-long exposure to WTI crude oil futures rose to a 66-week high
  • Large speculators reduced their net-short exposure to the 10-year bond to a 6-month low (bullish for yields)

 

20250119cotNetCI

 

20250119cotRankCI

 

 

 

 

