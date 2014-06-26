Convergys Corp (CVG) – Bullish candlestick pattern sighted at 200-day Moving Average

Pivot (key support): 20.47

Resistance: 22.45

Next support: 19.09

The recent slide seen in Convergys has been stalled at the key 200-day Moving Average and trendline support in place since 03 Sep 2013. Interestingly, a couple of positive elements have surfaced at this juncture.

Firstly, current price action has formed a bullish candlestick pattern called “Bullish Engulfing”. Secondly, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal followed by a bullish crossover at its oversold region. Therefore, Convergys is likely to see a push up towards its range top at 22.45.

However, a break below the pivot (key support) at 20.47 may damage the bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 19.09.

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.