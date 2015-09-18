confidence in asia at the milken institute asia summit 1332812015

Thought leaders appear sanguine about Asia’s economic prospects


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 18, 2015 12:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

At the Milken Institute’s Asia Summit being held at the Four Seasons hotel at Singapore, thought leaders expressed confidence that Asia would pull through the current period of turmoil triggered by slowing growth in China, and that long term, the region’s prospects are full of promise.

Piyush Gupta, chief of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) said at the forum that the Asian economies could take in their stride lower growth of between one and 1.5 per cent, chiefly due to the slowdown in China, a factor that could weigh in the short term.

In an interesting viewpoint, Mr. Gupta said China was facing a crisis of credibility even though it was following a well-calibrated plan of action, formulated half a decade ago, to transform to a consumption driven economy.

"China has been doing exactly what people thought they should do. And even more, China has been doing what it said it would do," said Mr. Gupta, as reported by the Business Times . "Problem is, most people didn't take that seriously." He said the transition would not be simple, and markets should therefore expect plenty of choppiness during the rest of the year.

According to Mr. Gupta, the region would continue to be supported by the inherent mega-trends playing through its economies: massive populations, a burgeoning middle class, and growth stemming from huge investments in infrastructure development.

The Milken Summit, a two-day conference that opened Thursday, is being attended by 400 chief executives, business leaders and investors from around the world. The economies of China, India, Indonesia and Japan would be discussed at the Asia-focused forum.

Panel topics include hyper-aging, financial technology, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second year, Japan's resurgence in the Asia-Pacific region, the AIIB and the evolving multilateral lending landscape, and China's growing movie industry, the Milken Institute said in a statement.

Michael Milken, Chairman of the Milken Institute, also stressed that Asia’s middle class will bolster economic growth across the region, with the background already laid in China for a historic shift from manufacturing to a consumption-driven society, given the country’s significant investment in educating its children.

“So as long as Asian countries continue to focus on education, they will be able to adapt to the volatility,” added Mr. Milken, according to the Straits Times.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.