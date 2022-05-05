Conditions may have turned favourably for gold bugs

We have been keeping a close eye on gold for a potential swing low, and a combination of price action and sentiment analysis suggests we may have seen it.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 5, 2022 3:55 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Over the past 48-hours conditions have turned favourably for gold traders. Risk-off flows stemming from the EU’s decision to ban Russian oil imports helped support prices ahead of yesterday’s FOMC meeting. And the US dollar was arguably overstretched at it multi-year highs along with expectations for 75bps from the Fed, which Jerome Powell has since quashed. Given inflation remains rampant and the Fed aren’t as aggressive as some pre-emptive bulls had hoped, some will see gold as an inflation hedge once again.

 

20220505goldperformance

 

Gold’s rise is not just a weaker-dollar story, as it has been rising in tandem against all major currencies following the Fed meeting. But it has also performed well this year overall. Thanks to the BOJ’s forever-dovish policy it has risen 17% against the Japanese yen whilst also achieving double digits against the Swiss franc, euro and pound. Gold has even out shined silver with a 13.3% YTD rally. But perhaps a bigger show of strength is it has risen 4% this year against the mighty US dollar, which is pretty good considering the dollar briefly tapped a 20-year high last month and yields have been screaming higher with it. Furthermore, large speculators had been trimming longs and increasing short exposure to gold futures these past weeks. And now is likely a time they’ll look to reverse those positions. In a nutshell, we’re now anticipate an upswing for gold against major currencies.

 

How to start gold trading

 

 

20220505goldbasketCI

 

A quick look at our gold basket suggests an important swing low has formed for gold. Equally weighted against FX majors, the gold basket intends to remove the US dollar’s dominance on gold to better reflect the underlying trend for gold itself. Encouragingly we can see that it remains in an uptrend overall and has printed a potential swing low on Monday, just above 2040. Today’s price action in Asia is decisively bullish and we’re currently on track for the stochastic oscillator to generate a buy signal on the daily chart.

 

20220505goldCI

Gold (XAU/USD) has extended its bounce from the 200-day eMA and risen to a 4-day high. It’s also broken above the 1880 resistance zone we’d flagged as a pivotal level and reignited our bullish bias. Naturally, the post-FOMC rally has met resistance around 1900 but, as long as prices remain above the 1880 area, we are now anticipating a break above 1920 to signal trend continuation. And a close above 1920 would be significant as it then sees prices back above last week’s swig high and the June 2021 high.

 

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.