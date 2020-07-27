Companies to Watch in the Third Week of 2Q Earnings Season and this Weeks Market Forecast

Gold reaches an all time high and the market continues to rise.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 27, 2020 12:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Companies to Watch in the Third Week of 2Q Earnings Season and this Week's Market Forecast

On Tuesday, Pfizer (PFE) is likely to unveil 2Q EPS of $0.65 vs. $0.80 the prior year on revenue of $11.7B compared to $13.3B last year. The Co is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms and on July 13th, the Co announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted BioNTech SE (BNTX) and the Co a Fast Track designation for two of their four joint investigational vaccine candidates to help protect against the virus that causes COVID-19. On July 20th, the United Kingdom announced an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech SE for 30 million doses of their vaccine candidate to be delivered in 2020 and 2021, dependent upon the vaccines clinical success and regulatory approval. Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $35.04 and $35.38). We are looking at the final target of $41.10 with a stop-loss set at $36.10.

On Wednesday, Facebook (FB) is expected to announce 2Q EPS of $1.39 vs. $1.99 the prior year on revenue of $17.3B compared to $16.9B last year. The Co operates the largest online social network platform and on July 22nd, the Co added an App Lock feature in order to give users more confidence that friends and family cannot access their chats if they lend out their phone, according to Bloomberg. In other news, on July 20th, the Co announced that it will now ask its users in Brazil for permission to use certain data, as Brazil added a new data protection law that takes effect in a few weeks. From a technical point of view, the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is below its signal line and positive. The MACD must penetrate its zero line to expect further downside. Moreover, the stock is trading under both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $237.10 and $232.78). We are looking at the final target of $201.50 with a stop-loss set at $244.90.   

On Thursday, Apple (AAPL) is anticipated to release 3Q EPS of $2.03 vs. $2.18 the prior year on revenue of $52.0B compared to $53.8B last year. The Co develops and manufacturers consumer electronics, and on July 21st, the Co announced that it plans to become carbon neutral across its entire business by 2030. In other news, on July 15th, the New York Times reported that a European court overruled a 2016 decision that ordered Apple to pay 14.9 billion dollars (13 billion euros) of alleged unpaid taxes to Ireland. From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is mixed and calls for caution. Prices broke below the rising trend line in place since March lows. Caution! We are looking at the final target of $420.00 with a stop-loss set at $368.00.    

Also on Thursday Amazon.com (AMZN) is awaited to post 2Q EPS of $1.39 vs. $5.22 the prior year on revenue of $80.7B compared to $63.4B last year. The Co is the world's largest online retailer and web services provider, and on July 23rd, Bloomberg reported that the Co is in talks to purchase a 9.9% stake in Reliance Retail, the largest retailer in India. On a different note, the Co announced that it plans to open its first fulfillment center in El Paso, Texas by 2021. Technically speaking, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and below its signal line. The stock could retrace in the short term. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $3000.60 and $2722.19). We are looking at the final target of $3389.00 with a stop-loss set at $2738.00.

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD on a 30 minute chart, the index advanced last week creating a new peak at 3,292 before pulling back and holding above last week's support level of 3,197. The U.S. Dollar has broken down to a low last seen in June of 2018, while Gold just made a new all time high. The fact that we are still in a bull market and the price of Gold is continuing to rise appears to be an abnormal occurrence in these uncertain times as fears of a second wave of the coronavirus loom. The index will likely continue to advance to its 3,255 resistance level, break through it and retest the 3,292 peak. If price pulls back, it will probably find support at 3,197. If price does not find support at 3,197, then the next place we could witness support would be at the 3,165 level.       



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Indices Earnings Trade

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.