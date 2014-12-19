companies reporting for weeks starting monday 22nd december 2014 83752014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for the weeks starting Monday 22nd December 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 19, 2014 10:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for the weeks starting Monday 22nd December 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Tuesday 23rd December 2014
Walgreen Co WAG.N  US  Q1 results
 Tuesday 30th December 2014
 Next plc  NXT.L  UK  Q4 results
Monday 5th January 2015
McBride plc  MCB.L  UK Trading statement
Ford Motor Co  F.N  US  Sales release
 Tuesday 6th January 2015
 Topps Tiles plc  TTP.L  UK  Q1 results
AutoNation Inc  AN.N  US  Sales release
 Sonic Corp  SONC.OQ  US  Q1 results
 Wednesday 7th January 2015
 Caledonia Investments plc  CLDN.L  UK  Interim statement
 J Sainsbury plc  SBRY.L  UK  Q3 results
 Persimmon plc  PSN.L  UK Trading statement
 Robert Walters plc  RWA.L  UK  Q4 statement
 Monsanto Co  MON.N  US  Q1 results
 Micron Technology Inc  MU.OQ  US  Q1 results
Thursday 8th January 2015
 Tesco plc TSCO.L  UK  Q3 results
 Marks and Spencer Group plc  MKS.L  UK  Q3 results
Hays plc  HAYS.L  UK Trading statement
 Interserve plc  IRV.L  UK Trading statement
 Dunelm Group plc  DNLM.L  UK  Q2 results
 Gap Inc  GPS.N  US  Sales release
 Constellation Brands Inc  STZ.N  US  Q3 results
 Costco Wholesale Corp  COST.OQ  US  Sales release
 PriceSmart Inc  PSMT.OQ  US  Q1 results
 Friday 9th January 2015
 XP Power Ltd  XPP.L  UK  Trading update
 Restaurant Group plc  RTN.L  UK  Trading update
 Laird plc  LRD.L  UK  Q4 results
 Hilton Food Group plc  HFG.L  UK Trading statement
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.