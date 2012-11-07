City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 29th October 2012 Anadarko Petro APC US Q3 Tuesday, 30th October 2012 BP PLC BP.L UK Q3 Imperial Tobacco Group PLC IMT.L UK Prelim Stagecoach Group PLC SGC.L UK Trading Statement Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L UK Trading Statement Ford Motor Co F US Q3 Pfizer PFE US Q3 Western Union Co WU US Q3 Wednesday, 31st October 2012 Barclays PLC BARC.L UK Q3 Trade Glaxosmithkline PLC GSK.L UK Q3 Next PLC NXT.L UK Q3 Trade Standard Life PLC SL.L UK Q3 Trade Mastercard MA US Q3 Time Warner Cable TWC US Q3 Visa V US Q4 Thursday, 1st November 2012 BG Group PLC BG.L UK Q3 British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC BSY.L UK Q1 Legal & General Group PLC LGEN.L UK Q3 Trade Lloyds Banking Group PLC LLOY.L UK Trading Statement Smith & Nephew PLC SN.L UK Q3 Invesco Ltd IVZ US Q3 Starbucks SBUX.0 US Q4 Southwestern Energy SWN US Q4 Exxon Mobil Corp XOM US Q3 Friday, 2nd November 2012 Admiral Group PLC ADML.L UK Trading Statement Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC RBS.L UK Q3 Trade Chevron CVX US Q3

* Before Markets Open

** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.