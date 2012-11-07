City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 22nd October 2012 Caterpillar CAT US Q3 Texas Instruments TXN.O US Q3 Yahoo YHOO.O US Q3 Tuesday, 23rd October 2012 Harley-Davidson HOG US Q3 United Parcel Service UPS US Q3 Whirlpool Corp WHR US Q3 Arm Holdings PLC ARM.L UK Q3 CSR PLC CSR.L UK Q3 Dragon Oil PLC DGO.L UK Trading Premier Foods PLC PFD.L UK Q3 Trade Whitbread PLC WTB.L UK H1 Wednesday, 24th October 2012 British American Tobacco PLC BATS.L UK Trading Diageo PLC DGE.L UK Confcall Home Retail Group PLC HOME.L UK H1 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RB.L UK Q3 Sports Direct International PLC SPD.L UK Trading Thursday, 25th October 2012 Apple AAPL.O US Q4 Coca-Cola Enterprises CCE US Q3 The Dow Chemical Co DOW US Q3 Expedia EXPE.O US Q3 The Hershey Co HSY US Q3 Anglo American PLC AAL.L UK Q3 Output ASOS PLC ASOS.L UK H1 Astrazeneca PLC AZN.L UK Q3 Debenhams PLC DEB UK Final Shire PLC SHP.L UK Q3 Unilever PLC ULVR.L UK Q3 Friday, 26th October 2012 Aon PLC AON US Q3 Merck & Co MRK US Q3 African Barrick Gold PLC ABGL.L UK Q3

* Before Markets Open

** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.