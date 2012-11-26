companies reporting for week starting november 26th 2012 2482012
Major UK and US Companies Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 29th October 2012 Anadarko Petro APC US Q3 Tuesday, 30th October 2012 BP PLC BP.L […]
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 29th October 2012
|Anadarko Petro
|APC
|US
|Q3
|Tuesday, 30th October 2012
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Q3
|Imperial Tobacco Group PLC
|IMT.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Stagecoach Group PLC
|SGC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Standard Chartered PLC
|STAN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Ford Motor Co
|F
|US
|Q3
|Pfizer
|PFE
|US
|Q3
|Western Union Co
|WU
|US
|Q3
|Wednesday, 31st October 2012
|Barclays PLC
|BARC.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Glaxosmithkline PLC
|GSK.L
|UK
|Q3
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Standard Life PLC
|SL.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Mastercard
|MA
|US
|Q3
|Time Warner Cable
|TWC
|US
|Q3
|Visa
|V
|US
|Q4
|Thursday, 1st November 2012
|BG Group PLC
|BG.L
|UK
|Q3
|British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC
|BSY.L
|UK
|Q1
|Legal & General Group PLC
|LGEN.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Smith & Nephew PLC
|SN.L
|UK
|Q3
|Invesco Ltd
|IVZ
|US
|Q3
|Starbucks
|SBUX.0
|US
|Q4
|Southwestern Energy
|SWN
|US
|Q4
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM
|US
|Q3
|Friday, 2nd November 2012
|Admiral Group PLC
|ADML.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
|RBS.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Chevron
|CVX
|US
|Q3
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.