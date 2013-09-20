City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 23rd September 2013 No major companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 24th September 2013 Lennar Corp LEN US Q3 Wednesday, 25th September 2013 Daily Mail & General Trust DMGOa.L UK Trading Thursday, 26th September 2013 Compass Group CPG.L UK Trading Statement Thomas Cook TCG.L UK Trading Statement TUI Travel TT.L UK Trading Statement Accenture ACN US Q4 Nike NKE US Q1 Friday, 27th September 2013 No major companies scheduled to report

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.