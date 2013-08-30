City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 2nd September 2013 Berkeley Group Holdings BKGH.L UK Trading Statement Tuesday, 3rd September 2013 No companies scheduled to report Wednesday, 4th September 2013 Ashtead Group AHT.L UK Q1 Results Hargreaves Lansdown HRGVL UK Prelim Thursday, 5th September 2013 Aer Lingus AERL.L UK Traffic Figures Betfair Group BETF.L UK Q3 Trade Dixons Retail DXNS.L UK Trading Statement EasyJet EZJ.L UK Traffic Figures SuperGroup SGP.L UK Q1 Trade Friday, 6th September 2013 SThree STHR.L UK Q4 Trade

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.