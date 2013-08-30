companies reporting for week starting monday september 2 2013 22322013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 2nd September 2013
|Berkeley Group Holdings
|BKGH.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tuesday, 3rd September 2013
|No companies scheduled to report
|Wednesday, 4th September 2013
|Ashtead Group
|AHT.L
|UK
|Q1 Results
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|HRGVL
|UK
|Prelim
|Thursday, 5th September 2013
|Aer Lingus
|AERL.L
|UK
|Traffic Figures
|Betfair Group
|BETF.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Dixons Retail
|DXNS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic Figures
|SuperGroup
|SGP.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Friday, 6th September 2013
|SThree
|STHR.L
|UK
|Q4 Trade
