City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 6th May 2013 No companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 7th May 2013 Aer Lingus Group AERL.I UK Traffic figures Betfair Group BETF.L UK Trading statement EasyJet EZJ.L UK Traffic figures HSBC Holdings HSBA.L UK Q1 trade Hiscox HSX.L UK Q1 trade Walt Disney Co DIS US Q2 trade FirstEnergy FE US Q1 trade Whole Foods Market WFM.0 US Q2 trade Wednesday, 8th May 2013 CSR Plc CSR.L UK Q1 trade DRAX Group DRX.L UK Trading statement Fidessa Group FDSA.L UK Trading statement JD Wetherspoon JDW.L UK Trading statement Next Plc NXT.L UK Q1 trade Resolution Ltd RSL.L UK Q1 trade J Sainsbury SBRY.L UK Prelim Standard Chartered STAN.L UK Trading statement Tullow Oil TLW.L UK Trading statement The News Corp NWSA.0 US Q3 trade Thursday, 9th May 2013 Barratt Developments BDEV.L UK Trading statement Eurasian Natural Resources ENRC.L UK Trading statement Experian EXPN.L UK Prelim Hammerson HMSO.L UK Q1 trade WM Morrison Supermarkets MRW.L UK Trading statement Old Mutual OML.L UK Q1 trade Supergroup SGP.L UK Trading statement Tullett Prebon TLPR.L UK Q1 trade Friday, 10th May 2013 BT Group BT.L UK Q4 Trade TUI Travel TT.L UK H1 trade

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.