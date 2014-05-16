companies reporting for week starting monday may 21 2014 57172014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 19th May 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 19th May 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 19th May 2014
|Ryanair Holdings
|RYA.I
|UK
|Final
|Babcock International Group
|BAB.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Campbell Soup Company
|CPB
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Tuesday, 20th May 2014
|Marks & Spencer Group
|MKS.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Vodafone Group
|VOD.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Salesforce.com
|CRM
|US
|Q1 Trade
|The Home Depot
|HD
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Staples
|SPLS.O
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Wednesday, 21st May 2014
|Britvic
|BVIC.L
|UK
|Interim
|Cable & Wireless Communications
|CWC.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Firstgroup
|FGP.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Burberry Group
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Lowe’s Companies
|LOW
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Hewlett-Packard
|HPQ
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Thursday, 22nd May 2014
|Amlin
|AML.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Mitchells & Butlers
|MAB.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Mothercare
|MTC.L
|UK
|Prelim
|United Utilities Group
|UU.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Young & Co’s Brewery
|YNGa.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Best Buy
|BBY
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Royal Mail
|RMG.L
|UK
|Final
|SABMiller
|SAB.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Friday, 23rd May 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.