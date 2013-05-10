City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 13th May 2013 Lonmin PLC LMI.L UK Q2 Output Tuesday, 14th May 2013 Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L UK Q1 Trade BG Group PLC BG.L UK Analyst British Land Company PLC BLND.L UK Final ICAP PLC IAP.L UK Prelim Paddy Power PLC PAP.L UK Q1 trade Wednesday, 15th May 2013 Cisco Systems CSCO.0 US Q3 Macy’s Inc. M US Q1 Compass Group PLC CPG.L UK H1 Easyjet PLC EZJ.L UK H1 Greggs PLC GRG.L UK Trading ITV PLC ITV.L UK Trading Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L UK Prelim Serco Group PLC SRP.L UK Trading John Wood Group PLC WG.L UK Trading Thursday, 16th May 2013 Antofagasta PLC ANTO.L UK Q1 Aviva PLC AV.L UK Q1 Trade Bumi PLC BUMIP.L UK Q1 Trade Bovis Homes Group PLC BVS.L UK Trading Cairn Energy PLC CNE.L UK Trading Invensys PLC ISYS.L UK Final Rank Group PLC RNK.L UK Trading Trinity Mirror PLC TNI.L UK Trading Vedanta Resources PLC VED.L UK Prelim Applied Materials AMAT.0 US Q2 Walmart WMT US Q1 Friday, 17th May 2013 BT Group BT.L UK Q4 Trade TUI Travel TT.L UK H1 trade

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.