companies reporting for week starting monday march 31 50082014

March 28, 2014 5:57 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, March 31, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday, 31st March 2014
Yougov YOU.L UK H1
Tuesday, 1st April 2014
ICAP IAP.L UK Trading statement
Vernalis VER.L UK Investor
Wednesday, 2nd April 2014
ASOS ASOS.L UK H1
Domino’s Pizza Group DOM.L UK Q1 trade
Firstgroup FGP.L UK Trading statement
Mosanto Company MON US Q2 trade
Thursday, 3rd April 2014
Tate & Lyle TATE.L UK Trading Statement
Thorntons THT.L UK Trading Statement
Micron Technology MU.O US Q2 trade
Friday, 4th April 2014
Aer Lingus AERL.I UK Traffic figures
EasyJet EZJ.L UK Traffic figures
CarMax KMX US Q4 trade

 

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.

 

