City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, March 3, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 3rd March 2014 Bank of Ireland BKIR.I UK Prelim Robert Walters RWA.L UK Prelim Thorntons THT.L UK Prelim Tuesday, 4th March 2014 Fresnillo FRES.L UK Prelim Moneysupermarket.com MONY.L UK Prelim Tullett Prebon TLPR.L UK Prelim Wednesday, 5th March 2014 Admiral & General Group ADML.L UK Prelim Allied Irish Banks ALBK.L UK Prelim Legal & General Group LGEN.L UK Prelim Michael Page International MPI.L UK Prelim SOCO International SIA.L UK Prelim Standard Chartered STAN.L UK Final PetSmart PETM.O US Q4 Trade Thursday, 6th March 2014 Aer Lingus AER.L UK Traffic Figures Aggrekko AGGK.L UK Prelim Aviva AV.L UK Final Balfour Beatty BALF.L UK Final Betfair Group BETF.L UK Q3 Trade Easyjet EZJ.L UK Traffic Figures Schroders SDR.L UK Final Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O US Q2 Trade The Kroger Co KR US Q4 Trade Staples SPLS.O US Q4 Trade Friday, 7th March 2014 No major companies scheduled to report

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.