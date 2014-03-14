City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, March 17, 2014.
Major UK and US companies
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 17th March 2014
|Antofagasta
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Prelim
|ASOS
|ASOS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|IG Group
|IGG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Resolution
|RSL.L
|UK
|Prelim
|J Sainsbury
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Q4 Trade
|Oracle
|ORCL
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Tuesday, 18th March 2014
|Smiths Group
|SMIN.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|FedEx
|FDX
|US
|Q3 Trade
|General Mills
|GIS
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Wednesday, 19th March 2014
|Savills
|SVS.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Ted Baker
|TED.L
|UK
|Prelim
|United Utilities
|UU.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Nike
|NKE
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Thursday, 20th March 2014
|NEXT
|NXT.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Tiffany & Co
|TIF
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Friday, 21st March 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report
