City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, March 17, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 17th March 2014 Antofagasta ANTO.L UK Prelim ASOS ASOS.L UK Trading Statement IG Group IGG.L UK Trading Statement Resolution RSL.L UK Prelim J Sainsbury SBRY.L UK Q4 Trade Oracle ORCL US Q3 Trade Tuesday, 18th March 2014 Smiths Group SMIN.L UK H1 Trade FedEx FDX US Q3 Trade General Mills GIS US Q3 Trade Wednesday, 19th March 2014 Savills SVS.L UK Prelim Ted Baker TED.L UK Prelim United Utilities UU.L UK Trading Statement Nike NKE US Q3 Trade Thursday, 20th March 2014 NEXT NXT.L UK Prelim Tiffany & Co TIF US Q4 Trade Friday, 21st March 2014 No major companies scheduled to report

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.