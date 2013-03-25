City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 25th March 2013 Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ADN.L UK Trading Daily Mail and General Trust PLC DMG0a.L UK Trading Apollo Group, Inc. APOL.0 US Q2 Tuesday, 26th March 2013 Compass Group PLC CPG.L UK Trading Kingfisher PLC KGF.L UK Prelim Resolution LTD RSL.L UK Prelim Wolseley PLC WOS.L UK H1 Wednesday, 27th March 2013 Allied Irish Banks PLC ALBK.L UK Meet TUI Travel PLC TT.L UK Trading Thursday, 28th March 2013 London Stock Exchange Group LSE.L UK Trading Petropavlovsk PLC POG.L UK Prelim Tate & Lyle PLC TATE.L UK Trading Accenture ACN US Q2 Friday, 29th March 2013 No Companies Reporting

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.