companies reporting for week starting monday march 18 2013 10812013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 25th March 2013
|Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
|ADN.L
|UK
|Trading
|Daily Mail and General Trust PLC
|DMG0a.L
|UK
|Trading
|Apollo Group, Inc.
|APOL.0
|US
|Q2
|Tuesday, 26th March 2013
|Compass Group PLC
|CPG.L
|UK
|Trading
|Kingfisher PLC
|KGF.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Resolution LTD
|RSL.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Wolseley PLC
|WOS.L
|UK
|H1
|Wednesday, 27th March 2013
|Allied Irish Banks PLC
|ALBK.L
|UK
|Meet
|TUI Travel PLC
|TT.L
|UK
|Trading
|Thursday, 28th March 2013
|London Stock Exchange Group
|LSE.L
|UK
|Trading
|Petropavlovsk PLC
|POG.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Tate & Lyle PLC
|TATE.L
|UK
|Trading
|Accenture
|ACN
|US
|Q2
|Friday, 29th March 2013
|No Companies Reporting
* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.