City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 11th March 2013 Soco International PLC SIA.L UK Prelim Tuesday, 12th March 2013 Antofagasta PLC ANTO.L UK Prelim Fresnillo PLC FRES.L UK Prelim Costco Wholesale Corp COST.0 US Q2 Wednesday, 13th March 2013 Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Final Prudential PLC PRU.L UK Prelim Thomas Cook Group PLC TCG.L UK Trading Thursday, 14th March 2013 Home Retail Group PLC HOME.L UK Trading WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC MRW.L UK Prelim Savills PLC SVS.L UK Prelim Trinity Mirror PLC TNI.L UK Prelim Friday, 15th March 2013 JD Wetherspoon PLC JDW.L UK H1

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.