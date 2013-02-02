companies reporting for week starting monday march 11 2013 2 2 10102013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 18th March 2013
|M+C Saatchi PLC
|SAA.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Tuesday, 19th March 2013
|Cairn Energy PLC
|CNE.L
|UK
|Prelim
|J Sainsbury PLC
|FRES.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Adobe Systems
|ADBE.0
|US
|Q1
|Wednesday, 20th March 2013
|ASOS PLC
|ASOS.L
|UK
|Trading
|Eurasian Natural Resources
|ENRC.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Greggs PLC
|GRG.L
|UK
|Trading
|Fedex
|FDX
|US
|Q3
|General Mills, Inc.
|GIS
|US
|Q3
|Oracle
|ORCL.0
|US
|Q3
|Thursday, 21st March 2013
|Bumi PLC
|BUMIP.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Ted Baker PLC
|TED.L
|UK
|Prelim
|United Utilities Group PLC
|UU.L
|UK
|Trading
|Nike
|NKE
|US
|Q3
|Friday, 22nd March 2013
|Tiffany & Co
|TIF
|US
|Q4
* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.