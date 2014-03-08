companies reporting for week starting monday march 10 2014 47242014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, March 10, 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 10th March 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 11th March 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report
|Wednesday, 12th March 2014
|G4S
|GFS.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Hochschild Mining
|HIK.L
|UK
|Final
|Ocado Group
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Prudential
|PRU.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Thursday, 13th March 2014
|Home Retail Group
|HOME.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|JM Morrison Supermarkets
|MRW.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Friday, 14th March 2014
|JD Wetherspoon
|JDW.L
|UK
|H1
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.