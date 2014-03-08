City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, March 10, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 10th March 2014 No major companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 11th March 2014 No major companies scheduled to report Wednesday, 12th March 2014 G4S GFS.L UK Prelim Hochschild Mining HIK.L UK Final Ocado Group OCDO.L UK Trading Statement Prudential PRU.L UK Prelim Thursday, 13th March 2014 Home Retail Group HOME.L UK Trading Statement JM Morrison Supermarkets MRW.L UK Prelim Friday, 14th March 2014 JD Wetherspoon JDW.L UK H1

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.