companies reporting for week starting monday june 9th 59872014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 9th June, 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 9th June 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 10th June 2014
|Ted Baker
|TED.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Betfair Group
|BETF.L
|UK
|Prelim
|J Sainsbury
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Wednesday, 11th June 2014
|WH Smith
|SMWH.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Thursday, 12th June 2014
|Home Retail Group
|HOME.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|Mulberry Group
|MUL.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Friday, 13th June 2014
|SThree
|STHR.L
|UK
|Trading statement