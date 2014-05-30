City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 2nd June, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 2nd June 2014 AstraZeneca AZN.L UK Analyst Tuesday, 3rd June 2014 First Property Group FSTP.L UK Prelim Pennon Group PNN.L UK Prelim Wolseley WOS.L UK Q3 Trade Wednesday, 4th June 2014 Tesco TSCO.L UK Q1 Trade Thursday, 5th June 2014 Bellway BWY.L UK Trading Statement EasyJet EZJ.L UK Traffic Figures Johnson Matthey JMAT.L UK Final Friday, 6th June 2014 Aer Lingus AERL.I UK Traffic Figures

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.