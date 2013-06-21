City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 24th June 2013 No companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 25th June 2013 Carpetright CATVU.L UK Prelim Apollo Group APOL.0 US Q3 Trade Carnival Corp CCL US Q2 Trade Walgreen WAG US Q3 Trade Wednesday, 26th June 2013 Carphone Warehouse Group CPW.L UK Prelim Stagecoach Group SGC.L UK Prelim Standard Chartered STAN.L UK Trading Statement General Mills GIS.L UK Q4 Trade Thursday, 27th June 2013 Nike NKE US Q4 Trade BetFair Group BETF.L UK Prelim Debenhams DEB.L UK Trading Statement John Wood Group WG.L UK Trading Statement Friday, 28th June 2013 No companies scheduled to report

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.