City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 22nd July 2013 McDonald’s Corp MCD US Q2 Trade Netflix NFLX US Q2 Trade Texas Instruments TXN US Q2 Trade Tuesday, 23rd July 2013 AT&T Inc T US Q2 Trade Apple AAPL US Q3 Trade Wednesday, 24th July 2013 Eli Lilly & Co LLY US Q2 Trade Canon CNEX US S1 Trade EMC Corp EMC US Q2 Trade Ford Motor Co F US Q2 Trade Pepsi Co PEP US Q2 Trade Caterpillar CAT US Q2 Trade FaceBook FB US Q2 Trade Visa V US Q3 Trade GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L UK Q2 Trade LG Electronics 391B UK Q2 Trade Thursday, 25th July 2013 3M Co MMM UK Q2 Trade Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY US Q2 Trade DR Horton DHI UK Q3 Trade General Motors GM US Q2 Trade Telefonica VIV US S1 Trade Credit Suisse CS US Q2 Trade Roche Holdings RH05.DE US S1 Trade Unilever UL US S1 Trade Nissan Motor NSANY US Q1 Trade Amazon.com AMZN US Q2 Trade Singapore SINGY US Q1 Trade BT Group BT UK Q1 Trade Starbucks Corp SBUX US Q3 Trade Kia Motors KS US Q2 Trade Friday, 26th July 2013 Samsumg Electronics BC94.L UK Q2 Trade

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.