City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 17th June 2013 No companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 18th June 2013 Adobe Systems ADBE.0 US Q2 Trade Whitbread WTB.L US Trading Statement Wednesday, 19th June 2013 Weir Group WEIR.L UK Prelim FedEx FDX UK Q4 Trade Thursday, 20th June 2013 Dixons Retail DXNS.L UK Trading Statement SABMiller SAB.L UK Trading Statement Ted Baker TED.L UK Q4 Trade The Kroger Co KR US Q1 Trade Oracle ORCL.0 US Q4 Trade Friday, 21st June 2013 No companies scheduled to report

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.