companies reporting for week starting monday january 7 2013 3112013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 7th January 2013
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic Figures
|WM Morrison Supermarkets
|MRW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tuesday, 8th January 2013
|Balfour Beatty
|BALF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Debenhams
|DEB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Domino’s Pizza Group
|DOM.L
|UK
|Q4 Trade
|Persimmon
|PSN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Alcoa
|AA
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Apollo Group
|APOL.O
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Wednesday, 9th January 2013
|J Sainsbury
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Thursday, 10th January 2013
|HAYS
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Q4 Trade
|JD Sports Fashion
|JD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tesco
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Friday, 11th January 2013
|Tullow Oil
|TLW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Wells Fargo
|WFC
|US
|Q4 Trade
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
