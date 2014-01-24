City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, January 27, 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.



Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 27th January 2014 Aveva Group AVV.L UK Trading Statement Apple AAPL.O US Q1 Trade Caterpillar CAT US Q4 Trade United States Steel Corp X US Q4 Trade Tuesday, 28th January 2014 Ford Motor Company F US Q4 Trade Pfizer PEE US Q4 Trase AT&T T US T Yahoo YHOO.O US Q4 Trade The Boeing Company BA US Q4 Trade Wednesday, 29th January 2014 Anglo American AAL.L UK Q4 Output Antofagasta ANTO.L UK Q4 Output Britvic BVIC.L UK Q1 Trade Facebook FB.O US Q4 Trade Phillips PSX US Q4 Trade Thursday, 30th January 2014 British Sky Broadcasting BSY.L UK H1 Diageo DGE.L UK H1 Kazakhmys KAZ.L UK Q4 Output Lonmin LMI.L UK Q1 Trade National Grid NG.L UK Trading Statement United Utilities UU.L UK Trading Statement Colgate-Palmolive CL US Q4 Trade ConocoPhillips COP US Q4 Trade Google GOOG.O US Q4 Trade Harley-Davidson HOG US Q4 Trade Amazon.com AMZN.O US Q4 Trade Time Warner Cable TWC US Q4 Trade United Parcel Service UPS US Q4 Trade Visa Inc V US Q1 Trade Whirlpool Corp WHR US Q4 Trade Exxon Mobil XOM US Q4 Trade Friday, 31st January 2014 BT Group BT.L UK Q3 Trade Rank Group RNK.L UK H1 Vedanta Resources VED.L UK Q3 Trade Aon Plc AON US Q4 Trade Chevron CVX US Q4 Trade MasterCard MA US Q4 Trade

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.