City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, January 20, 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.



Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 20th January 2014 WM Morrison Supermarkets MRW.L UK Trading Statement Tuesday, 21st January 2014 SABMiller SAB.L UK Trading Statement Unilever ULVR.L UK Q4 Trade Texas Instruments TXN.O US Q4 Trade Verizon VZ US Q4 Trade Wednesday, 22nd January 2014 Hochschild Mining HOCM.L UK Q3 Trade Land Securities Group LAND.L UK Q3 Trade WH Smith SMWH.L UK Trading Statement eBay EBAY.O US Q4 Trade Motorola Solutions MSI US Q4 Trade Netflix NFLX.O US Q4 Trade Thursday, 23rd January 2014 EasyJet EZJ.L UK Q1 Trade FirstGroup FGP.L UK Q3 Trade London Stock Exchange Group LSE.L UK Q3 Trade E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O US Q4 Trade McDonald’s Corp MCD US Q4 Trade Microsoft MSFT US Q2 Trade Starbucks SBUX.O US Q1 Trade Friday, 24th January 2014 Royal Mail RMG.L UK Trading Statement Proctor & Gamble Company PG US Q2 Trade

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.