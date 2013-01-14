companies reporting for week starting monday january 14 2013 3692013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 14th January 2013
|Taylor Wimpey
|TW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tuesday, 15th January 2013
|Burberry Group
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Michael Page
|MPI.L
|UK
|Q4 Trade
|Ocado Group
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Rio Tinto
|RIO.L
|UK
|Q4 Trade
|Wednesday, 16th January 2013
|Barratt Developments
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|eBay
|EBAY.O
|US
|Q4
|Goldman Sachs
|GS
|US
|Q4
|JP Morgan
|JPM
|US
|Q4
|Northern Trust
|NTRS.O
|US
|Q4
|Thursday, 17th January 2013
|Asociated British Foods
|ABF.LL
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|African Barrick Gold
|ABGL.L
|UK
|Q4 Trade
|Aberdeen Asset Management
|ADN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|ASOS
|ASOS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Dixons Retail
|DXNS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Home Retail Group
|HOME.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Mothercare
|MTC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Premier Oil
|PMO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|American Express Company
|AXP
|US
|Q4
|Bank of America Corp
|BAC
|US
|Q4
|Blackrock
|BLK
|US
|Q4
|Citigroup
|C
|US
|Q4
|Capital One financial Corp
|COF
|US
|Q4
|Intel
|INTC.O
|US
|Q4
|Friday, 18th January 2013
|Bovis Homes Group
|BVS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|General Electric
|GE
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Schlumberger
|SLB
|US
|Q4 Trade
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.