companies reporting for week starting monday february 4 2013 5292013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 4th February 2013
|Randgold Resources
|RRS.L
|UK
|Q4
|Yum Brands
|YUM
|US
|Q4
|Tuesday, 5th February 2013
|ARM Holdings
|ARM.L
|UK
|Q4
|BG Group
|BG.L
|UK
|Q4
|BP
|BP.L
|UK
|Q4
|CME Group
|CME.O
|US
|Q4
|Walt Disney Company
|DIS
|US
|Q1
|Expedia
|EXPE.O
|US
|Q4
|Kellogg Co.
|K
|US
|Q4
|NYSE Euronext
|NYX
|US
|Q4
|Wednesday, 6th February 2013
|Daily Mail & General Trust
|DMGOa.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic Numbers
|GlaxoSmithKline
|GSK.L
|UK
|Q4
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|HRGV.L
|UK
|H1
|Prudential Financial
|PRU
|US
|Q4
|Ralph Lauren
|RL
|US
|Q3
|Time Warner Inc
|TWX
|US
|Q4
|Visa Inc
|V
|US
|Q1
|Thursday, 7th February 2013
|Compass Group
|CPG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|ICAP.L
|IAP.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Ocado Group
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Prelim
|SuperGroup
|SGP.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Smith & Nephew PLC
|SN.L
|UK
|Q4
|Thomas Cook Group
|TCG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|TUI Travel
|TT.L
|UK
|Q1
|Vodafone Group
|VOD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Coca Cola Enterprises
|CCE
|US
|Q4
|Hasbro
|HAS.O
|US
|Q4
|Friday, 8th February 2013
|Shaftesbury PLC
|SHB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.