City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 4th February 2013 Randgold Resources RRS.L UK Q4 Yum Brands YUM US Q4 Tuesday, 5th February 2013 ARM Holdings ARM.L UK Q4 BG Group BG.L UK Q4 BP BP.L UK Q4 CME Group CME.O US Q4 Walt Disney Company DIS US Q1 Expedia EXPE.O US Q4 Kellogg Co. K US Q4 NYSE Euronext NYX US Q4 Wednesday, 6th February 2013 Daily Mail & General Trust DMGOa.L UK Q1 Trade EasyJet EZJ.L UK Traffic Numbers GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L UK Q4 Hargreaves Lansdown HRGV.L UK H1 Prudential Financial PRU US Q4 Ralph Lauren RL US Q3 Time Warner Inc TWX US Q4 Visa Inc V US Q1 Thursday, 7th February 2013 Compass Group CPG.L UK Trading Statement ICAP.L IAP.L UK Q3 Trade Ocado Group OCDO.L UK Prelim SuperGroup SGP.L UK Q3 Trade Smith & Nephew PLC SN.L UK Q4 Thomas Cook Group TCG.L UK Trading Statement TUI Travel TT.L UK Q1 Vodafone Group VOD.L UK Trading Statement Coca Cola Enterprises CCE US Q4 Hasbro HAS.O US Q4 Friday, 8th February 2013 Shaftesbury PLC SHB.L UK Trading Statement

* Before Markets Open

** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.