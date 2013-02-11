City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 11th February 2013 Essar Energy ESSR.L UK Trading Statement Tuesday, 12th February 2013 The Coca Cola Co KO US Q4 Omnicom Group OMC US Q4 Barclays BARC.L UK Prelim Wednesday, 13th February 2013 Whole Foods Market WFM.0 US Q1 Tullow Oil TLW.L UK Final Thursday, 14th February 2013 CBS Corp CBS US Q1 PepsiCo PEP US Q4 AMEC AMEC.L UK Prelim Manchester United MANU.N UK Q2 Rio Tinto RIO.L UK Final Rolls-Royce Holdings RR.L UK Prelim Shire SHP.L UK Final Friday, 15th February 2013 No companies scheduled to report

* Before Markets Open

** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.