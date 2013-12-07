City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, December 9, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.



Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 9th December 2013 No companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 10th December 2013 Ashtead Group AHT.L UK Q2 Carpet Right CATVU.L UK H1 TUI Travel TT.L UK Prelim Whitbread WTB.L UK Trading Statement Wednesday, 11th December 2013 Stagecoach SGC.L UK H1 Thursday, 12th December 2013 Supergroup SGP.L UK H1 Sports Direct International SPD.L UK H1 John Wood Group WG.L UK Trading Statement Friday, 13th December 2013 Dominos Pizza Group DOM.L UK Trading Statement

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.