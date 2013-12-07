companies reporting for week starting monday december 9 2013 35532013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, December 9, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 9th December 2013
|No companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 10th December 2013
|Ashtead Group
|AHT.L
|UK
|Q2
|Carpet Right
|CATVU.L
|UK
|H1
|TUI Travel
|TT.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Whitbread
|WTB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Wednesday, 11th December 2013
|Stagecoach
|SGC.L
|UK
|H1
|Thursday, 12th December 2013
|Supergroup
|SGP.L
|UK
|H1
|Sports Direct International
|SPD.L
|UK
|H1
|John Wood Group
|WG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Friday, 13th December 2013
|Dominos Pizza Group
|DOM.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.