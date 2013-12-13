City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, December 16, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.



Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 16th December 2013 Aggreko AGGK.L UK Trading Statement Tuesday, 17th December 2013 Dixons Retail DXNS.L UK H1 National Express Group NEX.L UK Trading Statement Wednesday, 18th December 2013 FedEx FDX US Q2 Trade General Mills GIS US Q2 Trade Thursday, 19th December 2013 Accenture CAN US Q1 Trade Nike NKE US Q2 Trade Friday, 20th December 2013 Walgreen Co WAG US Q1 Trade

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.